The world of work is changing for many.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in hybrid and work-from-home roles for many office workers. It also underscored the challenges faced by many so-called essential workers, whose jobs require them to show up — even at a risk to their own health and safety.

Wages have gone up in many workplaces, fueled by worker shortages and the inflation that followed the pandemic's closures, supply chain disruptions and other economic forces, including the higher wages themselves.

Unemployment remains low, and most people who want to find a job should find it relatively easy to do so. In many ways, it's a worker's economy right now.

Yet many workers still find conditions in their workplaces to be lackluster, if not downright unacceptable. Many are still underpaid. And, especially among those essential worker ranks, there are still many undesirable jobs that go unfilled for want of workers willing to perform those duties at that compensation level.

When we hear talk of the labor market, it's similar to the other markets that operate in our economy. People are incentivized to make choices on how to make money in exchange for their time and talents, alongside other pressures like government policy and the need to pay for food, housing and other necessities — not to mention the latest and greatest consumer goods and services.

Market pressures are hard to overcome at an individual level, which is why you see organized labor negotiate on behalf of groups of workers, whether that's teachers interacting with a school district or Hollywood writers and actors trying to win concessions from film studios.

Those striking writers and actors are concerned about a multitude of issues, not the least which is how much of a paycheck the many unrecognizable names in the industry make. But one of the main issues we keep hearing about is the potential use of artificial intelligence to replace future labor costs.

The pandemic was an unexpected shift in the labor market, but AI represents an expected — if still not yet understood — change that's coming sooner or later, and likely sooner at the rate tools like ChatGPT are being adopted.

While AI is unlikely to really impact those essential workers we saw still going to work amid the height of pandemic restrictions, and who we still see suffering a disproportionate amount, it will reshape the world of work for many of us.

Those will have downstream consequences, as some people are put out of a job and other see their roles transform. The idea of what fair compensation is will change, and it's likely the socioeconomic makeup of our society will shift, too.

It seems likely that power will be further concentrated in workplaces, as those companies with existing fortunes will be able to quickly adopt AI and smaller businesses operating on a shoestring budget won't make the investment

In such a world, the value of organized labor — and the political force that workers can realize collectively — will be all the more important.