We were surprised — happily so — at how strong the turnout was for this week's special election to determine the manner of choosing county supervisors.

Nearly two-thirds of the 8,129 voters who participated opted to keep the same plan in place to elect members of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

Many also supported an effort spearheaded by Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County and the Western Iowa Labor Federation to change to using equal-population districts for both candidates and voters. The issue seems to have created more than a little acrimony, but we hope the decisive outcome is enough to settle the issue for now.

If not, a provision of Iowa Code at least means the issue won't go back before voters for at least six years. Our crystal ball says another balloting by the end of the decade is likely, although — truth be told — if we were prodigious prognosticators, we suspect that we might instead pursue our fortunes outside the newspaper industry, so the reader should take that with a grain of salt.

Should the question of how to elect supervisors go back before the voters, though, we hope it would do so on a general election ballot instead of as a single-issue special election.

The Council Bluffs Community School District recently announced it would pursue an extension of its voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy during the November general election, as the state is directing school districts not to hold special elections for PPEL decisions.

That strikes us as reasonable, as general elections tend to draw in more voters, and a decision made by more voters is, by definition, more democratic.

Shawna Anderson of the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County told Nonpareil reporter David Golbitz that asking someone to sign a petition is one thing, but getting them to vote is "a whole other story."

If it's a hassle for the voter to make their preferences known, it makes sense to ask them to consider a number of candidates and issues all at once. It's more efficient for everyone involved.

Which is why we also agree with Western Iowa Labor Federation President Jen Pellant, who pushed back about the cost of the special election by saying "there’s no reason why the supervisor question could not be put on a general election ballot or a primary election ballot."

Except, of course, that's not what Iowa Code says to do.

We believe lawmakers at the Iowa Capitol should change when voters are asked about supervisor elections and should, as they've done with other questions, require that those only appear on primary or general election ballots.

While it's encouraging to see the turnout Tuesday, it did only represent just about 12.8% of registered voters. For comparison, several hundred more ballots were cast for commissioner of the Eastern Pottawattamie Soil and Water District in the November 2022 general election than Plan 1 received Tuesday.

The best way to guarantee higher turnouts is to put the issue on primary or general election ballots.