The acquisition of Mt. Crescent by Pottawattamie County Conservation remains a point of contention.

Those who are unhappy the county purchased the ski area aren't likely to be swayed by the recent report that Pottawattamie Conservation says its first year was a success. It's one of those issues that's sure to linger for years.

But it was encouraging to learn that Mt. Crescent operated in the black under county ownership, generating a total profit of more than $469,000.

Also encouraging was that interest from visitors exceeded expectations, despite a dry winter with snowfalls well below average.

Mt. Crescent represents a unique product in the region and offer a good reason to go outdoors in winter months that all too often result in residents staying cooped up and wishing that the sunshine we're now inclined to complain about would make a return.

As officials from Pottawattamie County Conversation have explained, it's also more than a recreational amenity or even tourism destination.

When the county bought the 106-acre property last year for about $3.5 million, only about 40.8 acres were devoted to the ski hill, with about 28 acres currently in use and 12.8 acres slated for future development.

The rest of the more than 65 acres were set aside as natural lands and bridge the ski area with Hitchcock Nature Center and the 1,482 acres of conservation land managed by the county in the Crescent area.

“Since the early 1990s, we’ve had a goal to protect and preserve as much of our small portion of the globally significant Loess Hills as possible, more specifically, the land surrounding Hitchcock Nature Center,” Chad Graeve, natural resource specialist for Pottawattamie County Conservation, told county supervisors at a July 18 meeting.

Whether or not the ski area makes money, the conservation of Loess Hills land is a laudable aim and is the mandate of Pottawattamie County Conservation in the first place. Mt. Crescent is a bonus, and one that we're hopeful continues to be a benefit to the county overall and especially its taxpayers.

That being said, the challenge isn't so much having a successful first year as it is having subsequent years continue to be profitable — especially those in toward the end of this decade and beyond, where more costs related to upkeep could reasonably be expected.

The majority of revenue at Mt. Crescent last year came from people living outside of Pottawattamie County, especially from Omaha and elsewhere in Nebraska. Drawing in those visitors has an economic impact beyond Mt. Crescent, especially for businesses operating nearby in Crescent and Honey Creek. Encouraging those out-of-town guests to stop by Council Bluffs on the way home would be a worthy aim as well.

But tourism can be a fickle business. It's not inconceivable that in times of more economic prosperity, some of those visitors will flock to the Rocky Mountains. In times of hardship, skiing could be something skipped altogether.

We hope Mt. Crescent continues to be a success.