A common refrain from politicians is that government should be run like a business.

Often that slogan can result in good government, although we'd be quick to point out that businesses are far from immune to making bad decisions.

But it's important to keep in mind that government is not a business. There's no shareholder power, err value, to maximize, or at least there shouldn't be. Our government exists to serve the people living in whatever territory it spans.

Look no further than the preamble to the U.S. Constitution for a clue about the sorts of things the government should do: "... form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity...."

We aspire to, as President Abraham Lincoln put it, "government of the people, by the people, for the people," and the involvement of those governed in their governance is absolutely critical to the democratic operation of our republic.

Voting is the most common example of that involvement, but it's not enough on its own. We need our neighbors, and ourselves when we're able, to step up and run for office, serve in our civic institutions and make their voices heard through a variety of means, including the many boards, commissions, committees and ad hoc groups in our community, our state and our nation.

Everyday residents of Council Bluffs are able to seek appointment to many Iowa boards and commissions. Recently, we featured Jerry Mathiasen on the front page of the Nonpareil. He told us, "I’m a big believer in civic engagement," and he encouraged people to volunteer to serve on those boards and commissions.

However, as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' restructuring of the state government, 119 of those entities are facing a recommendation to be eliminated or consolidated.

Representatives of dozens of those entities testified this week about why they should be spared. Some say their work is necessary for their profession, to keep federal funding and to maintain public safety.

The Board and Commissions Review Committee is expected to make a final recommendation on Sept. 25, and we are eagerly awaiting to see what the verdict will be for many of these organizations.

Those recommendations would go to the Republican-controlled Legislature and then to Reynolds' desk, and we would urge both to exercise restraint in cutting and shuffling too many of these boards and commissions.

Iowans deserve the opportunity to be involved in their government, and while these groups can add to the complexity of governing the state, they also offer opportunities for deeper deliberation and exercise of power — keeping decisions closer to the people, and not just the same core group of representatives.

We aren't saying that some of these entities have served their purpose, or no longer serve the purpose for which they were created. But dramatically cutting those service opportunities risks weakening our ability to help shape our shared future. So we hope that discretion is shown.