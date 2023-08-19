Kudos to the Iowa Department of Transportation for reopening Interstate 29 on time and on budget. The project, while an inconvenience to local motorists for the last two and a half years, will be a boon to Council Bluffs in the coming years.

Part of a $180 million multiyear reconstruction of the I-480/I-29/West Broadway interchange, the reopening of I-29 signifies the beginning of steps toward completion for a nearly $2 billion investment in the metro area’s interstate system that began in 2008.

The interchange not only expedites interstate traffic through the region — it facilitates roughly 80,000 vehicles per day; expected by Iowa DOT to grow to 200,000 per day by 2030 — it also further solidifies the connection between Council Bluffs and the greater Omaha metro.

It is now easier than ever to get to downtown Omaha from Council Bluffs, or, as the Council Bluffs community continues to create fun-filled family destinations on this side of the river, like River’s Edge Park and The Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, to Council Bluffs from Omaha.

Long considered by some to be Omaha’s “little brother” — even though Council Bluffs was established first, in 1853, while Omaha wasn’t incorporated until 1857 — Council Bluffs has fought to shed that image with a vibrant culture and personality all its own.

The unique sense of community is just one thing we love about Council Bluffs. Whether it’s the weekly farmers market along South Main Street or Bikes on the 100 Block, Council Bluffs welcomes visitors with open arms, and a robust interstate helps make it possible.

Many of us in in the metro area gather to complain about how construction in the Midwest never seems to end.

While the interchange might be open, there’s still work to be done. Construction of the ramp from southbound I-29 to I-480 is expected to be finished by summer 2024, and the extension of I-80 from Madison Avenue to Franklin Avenue is expected to be finished by fall 2025.

With work underway along South Expressway Street near Interstate 80, and construction crews working to rebuild the Madison Avenue ramp to eastbound Interstate 80, there's certainly no shortage of interstate-related construction in Council Bluffs.

Still, we're happy to see an end in sight for a project that at times has felt like it may never be finished. It's a benefit to us all, and we're thankful that IDOT chose to invest in these resources.