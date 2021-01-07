Our View: So many questions, so few answers about vaccine availability

It’s important to note that the vaccines require two doses: Pfizer’s three weeks apart and Moderna’s four weeks apart. During the same press conference, Reynolds and Kelly Garica, director of the state health department, both said a second round of doses would arrive to communities in time to complete the vaccination process for those who were the first to receive it, meaning there would be no need for the counties to conserve their doses to ensure a complete vaccination process for those who received it first. That means those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine the week of Christmas, need to receive their second dose in the week of Jan. 17-23.

This poses even more questions: Will those people receive their second vaccination in time, and what happens if they don’t? Which gets us back to: What is the hold up?

“We are set up and ready to go, the only thing we need is vaccine,” Wyant told The Nonpareil. “I’m struggling to understand where the state sees the hold up. If they’d up their allotments, local public health could get out to priority groups.”

Wyant said the state has not been transparent in discussing allocations, including why allocations have been cut from initial projections. Additionally, the state has been announcing how much vaccine will come on a Monday, with it arriving early the next week.