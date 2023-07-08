Currently, abortion in Iowa is legal until the 20th week of pregnancy. Six weeks is often before a person is aware they are pregnant. Abortion rights advocate say a six week ban would end 98% of legal abortions in Iowa.

The 2018 bill, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, was struck down by the state courts. Last year, however, both the Iowa and U.S. supreme courts ruled that there's no longer a fundamental right to an abortion, which changed the political — err, legal — landscape.

After that, Reynolds asked the court to lift the injunction on the 2018 bill. The court split in a 3-3 stalemate, not so much choosing to keep Iowa's abortion law as the status quo as failing to reach a decision one way or another. Justice Dana Oxley recused herself from that decision; her former law firm was a party to the original lawsuit.

With the stalemate, the court took the unusual step of issuing advisory opinions on the case, explaining their thinking on the matter in the case that involved procedural questions on top of the matters of law.

"Nothing like this case has come up in Iowa’s legal history before or is likely to come up again," Justice Thomas Waterman wrote.

With such an outcome, and with the court essentially inviting the issue to return before it, it's not surprising that Reynolds opted to call a special session "with the sole purpose of enacting legislation that addresses abortion and protects unborn lives."

Iowa Republicans are expected to pass similar legislation to the 2018 bill, with observers wondering about the details more than whether the six week mark will again be used.

Iowa Planned Parenthood has already announced they plan to challenge any abortion restriction. So, barring any unanticipated developments, back before the bench of the Iowa Supreme Court it shall go.

In the meantime, Iowans who want to influence the outcome should contact their representatives and can consider getting involved with demonstrations or supporting organizations involved in the forthcoming litigation. Should they not like the outcome, they can organize and vote our their representatives and demand the policies be changed.

In other words, they can participate in the democratic process, including efforts to enshrine constitutional rights — on either side of the abortion issue.

What shouldn't transpire, though, is action on the recommendation of Bob Vander Plaats to impeach Iowa Supreme Court justices over their 3-3 split.

The justices did their jobs, and their non-action shouldn't be grounds for attempted dismissal. Impeaching them would be absurd.