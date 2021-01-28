Our View: Take the time to give blood

There’s no time like now to donate blood.

The American Red Cross said earlier this week keeping the blood supply strong has gotten harder during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made a tough time of year for donations — with seasonal illnesses and inclement weather — even worse.

The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month. Those who donate will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon gift card by email (We note that restrictions apply and additional information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/together).

Giving blood is a simple, safe and fairly quick act of altruism that helps so many people. And the fine folks at the Loess Hills Red Cross location at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services campus on 16th Street do a great job.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.