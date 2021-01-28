Our View: Take the time to give blood

There’s no time like now to donate blood.
The American Red Cross said earlier this week keeping the blood supply strong has gotten harder during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made a tough time of year for donations — with seasonal illnesses and inclement weather — even worse.
The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month. Those who donate will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon gift card by email (We note that restrictions apply and additional information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/together).
Giving blood is a simple, safe and fairly quick act of altruism that helps so many people. And the fine folks at the Loess Hills Red Cross location at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services campus on 16th Street do a great job.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
And there’s a bonus: the Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
However, a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
The Red Cross noted each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Those interested can make their appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma to the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
We encourage everyone that is able to schedule an appointment to help save lives.