Our View: The time has come to say goodbye to old St. Patrick's building

Council Bluffs is a community that treasures its history. The Historic General Dodge House. The Squirrel Cage Jail. The Union Pacific Museum. Even the bricks that make up the streets in the hills of Fifth Avenue.

We find the comfort of nostalgia in looking at old photos of the city and thinking about the times that used to be. Those moments recalling the past provide a solace from having to deal with a stressful present. There is nothing wrong with appreciating those moments in our lives and in our community’s history. And moving on, saying good-bye to a place where we have made memories is not an easy task.

The old St. Patrick’s Church location on Baughn and Harmony Streets was a place of fellowship and celebration. There were weddings, baptisms, funerals. Congregants celebrated numerous Christmases, Easters and other moments there. For many of us, the old church building will hold a special place in our hearts.

But now the church sits empty and in need of more repairs than may be financially desirable to most investors. St. Patrick’s Church is now located at the corner of Valley View Drive and College Road. It is there that the celebrations of its congregation continue. The building that sits at 132 Baughn St. is a place of memories, but has no foreseeable future.