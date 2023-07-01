Two recent lawsuit settlements represent wins for transparency in Iowa.

One pertains to the state's public records law, while the other its open meetings act. Both require government entities to allow members of the public to know what business is being conducted in their name.

Access to public records and public meetings is the cornerstone of much of our reporting, as well as much of the public's understanding of their local and state elected officials.

Contrast your knowledge of government actions with, say, those of a privately held corporation, which is required to disclose very little publicly, or private organizations that operate largely without any scrutiny. Even political campaigns and other civically minded entities aren't required to let anyone in their events, and sometimes they don't.

Let's take a quick look at the two cases, both of which were brought by Iowa media outlets against government entities.

The first was a lawsuit against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office by Clark Kauffman and the Iowa Capital Dispatch, Randy Evans and the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and Laura Belin and Bleeding Heartland.

The reporters had emailed the governor's office with eight different requests for public records between April 2020 and April 2021. They received no response and, eventually, sued in December 2021 arguing that the lack of response was an unlawful denial of the records.

The governor's office cited "unprecedented demands" during her administration's COVID-19 response, which apparently lasted longer than most of Iowa's public safety restrictions related to the pandemic.

In a settlement approved this week by the Polk County District Court, the governor's office agreed to update its policies and procedures as well as to allow the court to resolve any future open records disputes with three outlets over the next year.

The other case involves a May 2022 parent work session attended by the Bettendorf school board. Local journalists were denied entry to the gathering and attendees were prohibited from recording the proceedings.

The meeting included about 300 parents who expressed concerns about student behavior and school safety at Bettendorf Middle School. All but one member of the board were present. The meeting took place a day after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

Our sister paper, the Quad-City Times, brought suit alongside the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and three TV stations — KWQC, WQAD and WHBF — arguing the meeting was a violation of Chapter 21 of the Iowa Code.

In a settlement this week, resulting in the dismissal of the case pending before the Scott County District Court, the Bettendorf Community School District agreed the meeting did not follow the open meetings law and pledged to conduct future meetings where a majority of school board members are present in accordance with the law.

Anyone who believes in transparency should regard these outcomes as positive, even if they came too late and came at a financial cost to taxpayers.