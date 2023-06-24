In a world where everyone seems to have their own hot take on everything -- or a blase, borderline nihilistic indifference -- chiming in with our newspaper's view on the issues of the day might seem fruitless.

You, dear reader, certainly don't need us to tell you what to believe, what's important or who deserves your vote.

We wholeheartedly agree.

But that's not the point of a newspaper editorial. At least not the main point.

When newspapers offer their perspectives on a topic -- traditionally done as an unsigned opinion article, like this one, prominently placed on the opinion page or occasionally the front page -- the aim is to present evidence and arguments to the reader to help deepen understanding of the topic.

The intent is to be compelling and to weigh various positions, presenting what is deemed the best evidence alongside what's hopefully the most intellectually honest and convincing argument.

It's with that in mind that the Nonpareil is pleased to announce the return of locally written Our Views editorials, which we hope to bring you in our weekend print editions.

Now, to be fair, not every editorial lives up to the standard we just outlined. Not all of ours, and certainly not everything you read on an opinion page.

Sometimes, editorials have a simpler aim, such as presenting an emotional response or offering helpful advice. This particular article is more the latter, serving as a guide to the subject while given an explanation of our decision.

Perhaps you disagree with what is written in an editorial. Great! What points do you reject, or why do you not find the evidence compelling? Reasonable people can, and often do, disagree.

Perhaps you agree with the argument, but you hadn't heard it phrased in quite the same way. Or you agree with the conclusion but not the reasons presented for arriving at it.

Perhaps you're still unswayed and don't know what you believe. Some issues are tricky, and sometimes there's no great solution to a problem. Sometimes, you know enough to know you don't know enough. Frankly, most journalists know that feeling all too well.

But, in the same way that talking over a personal problem with a loved one can be clarifying, the act of considering someone else's opinion can be helpful when it's time to reflect on your own perspective.

Speaking of perspective, we'd like to state a little bit about ours.

The Nonpareil's editorials are written by staff members at the newspaper, and they reflect a shared perspective, not simply one person's personal convictions.

That's why they're unsigned, even if a savvy reader might be able to pick up on clues about the author of any particular piece.

Our View is intended to be a viewpoint that could be shared by anyone who is invested in Council Bluffs, the metropolitan area and southwest Iowa region, regardless of political party or other affiliations.

We're excited to be back.

We also want to hear your feedback. You can send letters to the editor for publication to us at editorial@nonpareilonline.com.