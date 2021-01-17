Our Views: County health director was right to decline excess doses of vaccine

While many of us are anxious to keep the COVID-19 vaccinations train rolling, we believe Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant did the right thing by in only accepting 500 of a possible 1,000 doses of vaccine offered by the state in its most-recent allotment.

Wyant said that on Wednesday, the state offered 1,000 new doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pottawattamie County, but only 500 were needed to complete the county’s first doses of phase 1A vaccinations. Using the extra doses would have meant beginning phase 1B in the county, which the state hasn’t slated to start until Feb. 1.

And the county can’t move into 1B vaccinations because of state mandates. A vaccine shortage order from Iowa Department of Public Health Interim Director Kelly Garcia included the following directive to vaccine administrators: “You shall only vaccinate persons who are included in priority designation phase 1A which has been activated by IDPH, and in accordance with the Vaccine Allocation Instructions issued to local public health agencies. You are prohibited from vaccinating any person who is not included in priority designation phase 1A.”

“We could only accept 500 of those on the state guidelines,” Wyant said when asked about questioning he’d encountered for turning down doses. “We’ve been doing all we can to abide by the state guidance.”