Editorial: Gun reform is rational, but how possible?

In a 2018 interview with PBS Newshour, Bill Smock, a forensic surgeon at the Louisville Metro Police Department in Louisville, Kentucky, described what a bullet can do to human body.
Besides tearing through tissue and organs, bullets can shatter bones and dislocate limbs. They can cause temporary wounds that heal with no significant lasting physical impairments and they can cause permanent, life-altering ailments that are both physical and psychological.
That’s if, you know, they don’t kill you.
Now, we realize we probably lost some of you by starting with a PBS report. So, we also looked up an article from the more gun-knowledgeable American Shooting Journal on ”Getting Shot”. The ASJ researched first-hand survivor accounts of what getting shot by a gun feels like. And their findings weren’t much different from Smock’s: Some experienced temporary damage with little pain, others experienced permanent damage and described the experience as “absolute agony.”
Again, not everyone is fortunate enough to live to tell the tale.
Let’s think about the mechanics of it. A bullet is a foreign object that can violently penetrate the human body at high speed, tearing flesh, possibly breaking bones and/or ripping through organs. If a bullet is not designed to wound — or even kill — then what is it for?
Mind you, a bullet can not inflict that kind of damage without a firing source — and that is typically a gun or firearm. So the argument that guns don’t kill people, people kill people, isn’t entirely right but it’s not entirely wrong either. It’s a basic equation: bullets + gun + person’s finger pulling the gun’s trigger = a gunshot. If there is a living creature in front of that gun when the shot is fired, it is plausible to assume they are going to get hit by the bullet. It may not always be the intent, but it is one of the more common outcomes.
At its core, it all comes down to simple math. And you can add all the extraneous factors you want to it, i.e. mental health, self-defense, etc., etc., but that doesn’t change the elements of the base equation: A + B + C = a gunshot. But what happens when you remove an element from the equation? Bullets without a gun can’t do much damage. The same goes for a gun without bullets. Or a person with bullets without a gun, or a person with a gun but without bullets. Remove just one element and the equation fails.
“What’s the point?” you may be asking. It’s simple, really: We decided to come at this in a more rational, less emotional manner.
For the last several years, this newspaper has written editorial after editorial after editorial condemning the lack of action taken by Washington (going back decades) when it comes to common-sense gun control. And often those editorials are rooted in emotion (because the idea of bullets tearing into little children who wanted nothing more than a visit from Santa or teenagers who just wanted to go to prom, or adults who only wanted to enjoy a country-music concert or pick up some groceries just bothered us and we stupidly cared about legislators working together to find some common ground to reduce those tragic numbers).
Now, we just ask that lawmakers look at the equation. Yes, we know that there is never going to be a 100% end to mass shootings, but why is it so terrible to try and bring the number down? It’s not a political thing — mass shootings have happened under Republican and Democrat presidents and a one-party majority Congress. Why is it that no one is willing to come to the damn table and say “look, something has to change and we can do this in a way that works”? Why does it have to be one way or no way at all? That is not who we are supposed to be, America. The rational fact is innocent people are dying. Needlessly. Violently. Realistically, something needs to be done.
The answer is there in the equation.
We know the equation is simple, and we also know reform is not. But why does the hardest thing have to be getting those who were elected to serve all of us — no matter the party — to merely start the conversation and engage with the question, “how do we, if not stop this from happening, at least reduce its frequency?”
This isn’t about taking everyone’s guns. This isn’t about our liberties. This isn’t about the NRA and other lobbying groups, it is about saving lives. What could be more rational than that?