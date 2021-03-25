Editorial: Gun reform is rational, but how possible?

Now, we just ask that lawmakers look at the equation. Yes, we know that there is never going to be a 100% end to mass shootings, but why is it so terrible to try and bring the number down? It’s not a political thing — mass shootings have happened under Republican and Democrat presidents and a one-party majority Congress. Why is it that no one is willing to come to the damn table and say “look, something has to change and we can do this in a way that works”? Why does it have to be one way or no way at all? That is not who we are supposed to be, America. The rational fact is innocent people are dying. Needlessly. Violently. Realistically, something needs to be done.