Editorial: Lots of ways to help the community in February

“We have troops that are meeting currently — socially distancing, wearing masks, being outside as much as possible,” Swinton said. “We have these guidelines for them to help them to continue to have the connection with their girls and have these very important experiences as safely as possible.”

Of course Girl Scout cookies will still be available. Cookie orders will run through March 28. There are multiple contact-free options for cookie sales. Orders can be made online, girls have their own online link to share to family and friends where they can buy cookies, people can have cookies shipped to them or have girls drop it off at the home. To find where to order or buy cookies locally, go online to girlscoutsiowa.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html.

Things are even more different for Troop No. 64224, which is comprised of girls who live or have lived in the Micah House. To work with the COVID-19 restrictions, the troop is having a virtual cookie booth through today. Orders can be made at themicahhouse.org/troop64224, where there is an option to choose a pick-up date or have it shipped. Money from cookie sales goes to activities for the troop and can help pay off some of the girls yearly membership dues.

These are just a few ways to help the community this month. We hope people will embrace the causes and participate.