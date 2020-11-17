Editorial: Will Biden unify us?

Now, Biden is not responsible for the words of other members of his party.

However, if he is serious about his intent to unify, he must recognize that Democrats and Republicans alike need to stop demonizing one another with accusations of ill intent.

He should take a firm stance when members of his party misbehave.

It’s easy to cast President Donald Trump as a bully — he is, at times — and as the sole party responsible for this latest level of polarization and vitriol.

The ideological and political divisions running through the country, furiously stoked by new and old media alike, are not new. Trump is a symptom of and a catalyst for such vitriol. He, too, should have worked far harder to promote unity.

If Biden is to transcend party and lead all Americans, let him do so without speaking out of the corner of his mouth to his base and winking at the fierier members of his party.

These coming weeks are critical and will determine whether Biden speaks for all Americans or, like Trump, doubles down on the half that backed him in this election.