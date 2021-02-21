Iowa Views: A silver lining of this pandemic: Iowans are connecting with health care providers

Ryan Frerichs, head pharmacist and owner of Meyer Pharmacy in Waverly, administered about 400 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine by early February. He is giving shots to his own eligible customers as well as dentists, emergency responders and other health care providers in an effort organized by the county.

He said the additional work — which includes meetings, setting up online scheduling systems, numerous incoming phone calls and figuring out the logistics of providing first doses to some while simultaneously delivering second, booster doses to others — is worth the effort.

“It’s extremely rewarding as a health professional,” he said. “You can just feel the relief” people experience when they receive a shot.

They are grateful. They will always remember these vaccinations.

The pandemic is opening people’s eyes to the fact that pharmacists are highly trained practitioners. Some of us are relying on them for shots that may save our lives. We are realizing they are easily accessible, have vast knowledge and provide numerous other vaccinations. Many of us see our pharmacists more often than our family doctors.

COVID-19 vaccinations are helping to forge health care relationships that will extend beyond the current crisis.