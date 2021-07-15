Iowa Views: Another snub by lawmakers, another increase in tuition at Iowa’s public universities

State leaders should reexamine the role of tax-exempt university foundations, which raise money on behalf of schools. While universities beg at the statehouse for 26 million bucks, the fundraising organizations at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have nearly $3 billion in assets.

That’s billion with a b.

The president of the UI foundation is paid more than $500,000 annually. Expenditures on the tax forms of the nonprofit entities reflect millions of dollars spent each year on staff development, mail solicitations, magazine printing, professional fundraising fees, and travel.

Somehow, more of the money raised by foundations should be used to subsidize tuition for more students and hold down the cost of attending college. While these nonprofits must abide by federal rules related to lobbying, they can do more to educate lawmakers about how reduced state support harms our public schools and residents.

Iowa needs to change course. It needs to get back to its roots — to the days when we recognized college wasn’t just about helping individuals get better jobs. It was about creating a more educated population, which benefits all of us.

Tax forms provide foundation salaries, expenditures