Iowa Views: Be patient on Election Day

The following editorial appeared in the Nov. 1 edition of the Quad-City Times:

When is an election officially decided?

It’s a question we all should ponder going into Tuesday – Election Day 2020.

Typically, Americans expect same-day results, especially with the presidency at stake. But it is worth remembering that what we usually hear and see in the late hours of the Tuesday following the first Monday in November are “unofficial” results. Or, more often, projections from news organizations based on near-complete results.

Usually, these “early” calls suffice to accurately tell us who won. Most elections aren’t nail-biters and there usually are relatively few problems that delay vote tabulations.

Still, counting all the “unofficial” results can take longer than a single day. And “official’ results aren’t in until a certification process takes place in the days and weeks after Election Day. These are typically formalities that draw little attention.

We make this point for a reason: As we all know, this is not a typical year.