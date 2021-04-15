Iowa Views: COVID-19 menace persists today, including for those who dismiss vaccines

The vast majority of Americans want to be vaccinated. Some of us counted the days until we were eligible. We spent hours online and on the phone trying to book appointments. We hovered near pharmacies hoping to land an “extra” dose, waited in lines and took selfies during our shots.

And we’re baffled, even offended, by those who refuse vaccinations and try to discredit them.

While vaccine-deniers unnecessarily risk their lives, some Americans who desperately wanted the shots died while waiting for them, according to recent reporting from the Associated Press.

One woman, an Air Force veteran, was dying at a hospice center when the phone rang. It was a health care worker calling to schedule her first appointment for a coronavirus shot.

There was the story of Charlotte Crawford, who was fully immunized in January because her work in a hospital laboratory made her eligible. Yet her husband and two adult children were not eligible. All three contracted COVID-19 and died.

There was the 73-year-old man who was very excited to get a shot and received it in early January. He tested positive for the virus and died less than two weeks before he was eligible for his second dose, which is needed for more comprehensive protection.