Iowa Views: How many ill-advised ideas can Iowa GOP pack into one anti-vaccine bill? Too many

When he returned to the Statehouse the next week and introduced the conscience clause, he was immediately “razzed” and laughed at by both Republican and Democratic colleagues. A moral exemption to vaccines? They asked him what the heck he was thinking.

“This was a classic example of a young lawmaker, me, not knowing what I was doing,” he said of his 34-year-old self. Cusack does, however, value the fact that lawmakers listened to those with differing views — something he laments doesn’t happen much today.

In the end, the conscience clause was dead. Exemptions were allowed for medical and narrow religious reasons.

Lawmakers of both political parties understood that vaccines are effective at protecting health and that exemptions to them should be very limited. They had also seen firsthand the devastation caused by polio and the great success of a vaccine.

“We lawmakers respected facts back then,” Cusack said.

Flash forward to 2021.

Some members of today’s GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature seem intent on ignoring facts and clearing the way for people to avoid vaccinations.