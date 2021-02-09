Iowa Views: Inexplicable and irresponsible: Iowa governor lifts mask mandate while 180,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are unused

Does she not recognize the likelihood of new conflicts in businesses, schools and other places that retain their mask requirements when people challenge the rules because “the governor says we don’t need masks”? Or the certainty that employees with no choice but to go to work will face a higher risk of getting sick when mask use decreases?

We have to speculate about her thinking because Reynolds didn’t mention a shift in mitigation strategy at her news conference less than 30 hours before announcing her intent to lift the order.

Instead, Reynolds filibustered away more than three-quarters of the 32-minute briefing with remarks on Iowa’s economic recovery (as though the virus’s economic harm were in the rear-view mirror) and shoulder shrugs about the unavailability of vaccines.

On Friday, the same day Reynolds said she was lifting her limited mask mandate and other mitigation measures, the Iowa Department of Public Health recorded another 34 COVID-19 deaths. More than 5,100 Iowans have died so far.

Masks are one of the things that help prevent deaths. So are vaccines. How is Iowa doing on getting shots into the arms of Iowans?

Not well.