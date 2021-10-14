Iowa Views: Iowa Board of Regents elevates kowtowing to lawmakers over health and safety

The Board of Regents, and the Iowa university administrators it oversees, is finally getting the message.

In looking after the education and safety of the young adults under their charge, the regents and the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa can shrug their shoulders at sexual bias or discrimination and abuse involving people of color, they can sell their utilities to the highest bidder and refuse to release details and they can decrease the proportion of their spending that supports teaching. The courts might hold them accountable for some of it. They’ll endure some mild carping from the public about other parts.

The people they really need to worry about are Republicans controlling state government, since they control some of the purse strings and can target university policies through legislation.

And the only thing that will reliably seize their attention is an instructor or administrator saying something they disagree with. That gets people dragged before oversight committees, it gets new laws drafted and it becomes part of the justification for providing the schools with far less money than they say they need.