Iowa Views: Iowa doesn’t have a labor shortage. It has a people shortage

The following editorial was published in the Des Moines Register on May 6:

The next time you’re walking into a restaurant or grocery store, or pretty much any business, pause to look at the door. Near the sign about wearing a face mask, you’ll probably see a “help wanted” sign.

They’re everywhere.

Iowa businesses desperately need workers.

Most Iowans already are working. We just need more Iowans.

What happens when workers can’t be found?

You wait 90 minutes for a meal at a restaurant. The telephone at the tree nursery goes unanswered. You stand in longer lines at the checkout. No one is available to help you select the right eyeglasses, cat food, tennis shoes or bicycle. The delivery of materials to build your new deck takes five weeks.

Maybe the business shuts down.

After opening in January, the West Des Moines Steak ’n Shake temporarily closed in April and cited “being significantly understaffed.” A notice was posted to the restaurant’s door that read “We plan to hire more team members and reopen on Monday, April 26, 2021.”