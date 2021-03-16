Iowa Views: Iowa GOP can’t get enough of voter suppression. It’s a national craze, and Congress needs to intervene

The bill should be pared down and modified to remove campaign finance changes. Yet much of what it contains are common-sense, critical measures to guarantee free and fair elections going forward.

The legislation requires states to offer mail-in ballots, same-day voter registration and early voting. It includes mandatory automatic voter registration and restoration of voting rights to people who complete felony sentences. It would make it more difficult for states to eliminate inactive voters from the rolls.

Top-down directives like this should be infrequent. If it was suspect for Iowa state government to usurp school districts’ choices in the past year, then H.R. 1’s meddling with states’ election rules is also suspect on its face. But Congress rightly steps in when civil rights are at stake, as it did with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and it’s time to do it again.

Further, none of those measures should even be controversial.

When the U.S. House passed H.R. 1 in 2019, the bill did not move forward in the Senate, which was then controlled by Republicans.

Now Democrats control the Senate and may consider ending the filibuster so such a bill can be approved with a Senate majority.

They should not have to do that.