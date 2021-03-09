Iowa Views: Iowa Legislature embraces big, intrusive government and shuns local control

The job of lawmakers is to set the state budget. If they want to micromanage the budget of a local government, they should run for a city council.

Ensure landlords can discriminate against the poor

When city leaders try to improve the life of residents by, for example, restricting fireworks or raising the minimum wage, they can rest assured when January rolls around, the GOP-controlled Legislature will intervene to undo their progress, as it has done in recent sessions.

And now there is House Study Bill 171. It would nullify ordinances in Des Moines, Iowa City and Marion that ban discrimination by landlords based on a tenant’s income source. So-called “legal source of income” laws and ordinances make it illegal to deny housing to tenants because they have a rent voucher or are on public assistance.

Of all the things state lawmakers could prioritize, they choose to ensure landlords can turn away people who use federally funded rent vouchers, which often include low-income families, veterans and people with disabilities.

Micromanage county auditors