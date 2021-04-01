Iowa Views: Iowa Republican lawmakers make a stand for freedom — well, one freedom (to get and carry guns)

To be clear, obtaining a permit to own and carry a firearm in this state is hardly difficult, which is why more than 400,000 Iowans have these permits. You can frequently apply online. In some counties, the entire process is done without ever showing up in person anywhere.

The “certification” course for a permit to carry a handgun is frequently a joke. You can pay $30 for an online course, take a nap, never fire a weapon, and voila, you’ve graduated.

Permits do, however, ensure background checks of applicants. Allowing people to buy handguns without obtaining a permit to carry or acquire would eliminate background checks for those purchasing from anyone other than federally licensed dealers.

Republicans’ answer to that is not compelling. The legislation would make it a Class D felony to sell, rent or loan a gun to a person that the seller “knows or reasonably should know” is prohibited from owning firearms. Yet anyone selling a gun could say they didn’t know the buyer was not supposed to have one. Why not make it a crime to sell a gun to a prohibited person, period?