Iowa Views: Iowa Republicans should share a vision for the state’s future and leave behind the pettiness. How about shoring up public health agencies during a pandemic instead of micromanaging school restrooms?

The following editorial appeared in the Des Moines Register and appears here via the Associated Press.

The idea of a biennial Iowa Legislature has never been more appealing.

If state lawmakers convened every two years, instead of every year, perhaps they would be more thoughtful about the legislation they introduce. Perhaps there would be fewer knee-jerk bills that respond to imagined problems.

Elected officials might spend more time cultivating a bigger-picture vision of what they want Iowa to look like in the future and pursue measures intended to move the state toward realizing that vision.

Instead, here we are again, in the middle of another February wondering what, if any, vision the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature has.

Iowa is a solidly red state now. Republicans control the Statehouse. They control the governor’s office. They have succeeded in shaping a more conservative Iowa Supreme Court. And there appear to be no immediate threats to this overarching power. They can do pretty much anything they want.

So what do they want Iowa to look like in five or 10 years?

Because many of us are stumped.