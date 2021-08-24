Iowa Views: Iowa should dedicate a state office to leadership on climate change mitigation and adaptation

The state would need to invest in new positions to make a real difference in the transformation required, and that investment would signal the importance of the mission. The office’s staff would include scientists and others who would tackle a humbling breadth of practical considerations: storm sewers capable of funneling once-uncommon deluges, transitions away from fossil-fuel-burning personal and agricultural vehicles, changes in growing seasons, accommodations for the vulnerable during overwhelming and unrelenting summer heat.

Nobody wants the state or its major industries to fall behind in economic development, but that consideration would not be this agency’s primary charge. (Reynolds’ introductory remarks to the carbon task force focused on agriculture profitability, and environmental advocates are not part of the panel.) And after setting up the new office, legislators will need to back it up with laws that require action; voluntary approaches, like what has happened with polluted water in Iowa, won’t be enough.

The need to do something more than what we’ve been doing is clear after spending any amount of time with the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.