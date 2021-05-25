Iowa Views: Iowa Views: Law banning face mask requirements caps off months of pandering, reactionary government

Indeed, it’s apparent that Statehouse Republicans do listen closely to their loudest constituents. Over and over since January, they’ve served up what they said Iowans demanded:

Laws making it harder to vote, to appease believers in former President Donald Trump’s lie that the presidential election was stolen.

A crackdown on protests, instead of addressing the racial justice inequities voiced by the protesters.

Limitations on curriculum that challenges conventional narratives about American and Iowa history, because such perspectives make people uncomfortable.

Declarations that public health takes a back seat to individuals’ choices when it comes to vaccination and masks.

In those cases and others, Republicans demonstrated responsiveness. But they could have aspired more toward leadership. By telling the truth about the election. By passing Reynolds’ proposal to ban racial profiling by law enforcement. By defining free speech to include discussion of shortcomings in our past. By acting with restraint rather than abandon in shedding COVID-19 precautions — even precautions that could protect kids’ mental health and learning.