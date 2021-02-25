Iowa Views: It's a violation of free press rights to bring to trial a Des Moines Register reporter arrested while covering a protest

The following editorial first appeared in the Des Moines Register. The Nonpareil stands in solidarity with the Register and Reporter Andrea Sahouri:

Freedom of the press stands alongside freedom of religion, speech, assembly and petition as the rights guaranteed by the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

That makes the upcoming trial of a Des Moines Register reporter who was doing her job covering a protest last spring all the more troubling.

Andrea Sahouri is scheduled to stand trial starting March 8 on charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

That this trial is happening at all is a violation of free press rights and a miscarriage of justice. The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker has documented an alarming increase in arrests and detainment of journalists in 2020: at least 126, compared to nine in all of 2019. Most of them, like Sahouri’s, happened at protests as Americans took to the streets to demand change from their government after the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police and preceding and following the tumultuous November election. As the tracker’s managing editor, Kirstin McCudden, and others have noted, “for journalists the most dangerous place in America is at a protest.”