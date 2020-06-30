The following editorial appeared in the June 25 edition of The Ford Dodge Messenger:
Iowa’s lawmakers recently demonstrated that they are capable of getting things done in a short period of time.
After an unprecedented recess prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic sent the legislators home in the spring, they returned to Des Moines during the first week of June and proceeded to wrap up all of their essential business before adjourning on June 14.
During that time they finished a no-frills budget totaling about $7.78 billion. It’s a largely status quo budget that keeps most spending categories pretty much the same.
There is one important exception, however. Funding for k-12 education was increased by about $100 million. Rural school districts will get a little extra money to compensate them for the high transportation costs they incur because of the long bus routes needed to get kids to and from school.
A state budget that increases school aid without raising taxes is a notable achievement.
There were a few things that did not get done during the legislative session that are disappointing.
Bills introduced by state Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, to improve child care in the state passed the House of Representatives, but not the Senate. One of those measures would prevent parents from losing all of their child care assistance if they get a raise. Under Meyer’s bill, the child care assistance amount would be gradually trimmed down instead of being eliminated all at once, pushing the parents off of a financial cliff.
Meyer also authored a bill that had the potential to save lives. It would prohibit people from talking on the phone or using any other electronic device while driving. Unfortunately, it never came up for a vote in the House. She is already planning on introducing a new version of the bill next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.