Iowa Views: Stop messing around with congressional bipartisanship and move on infrastructure

This budget rule allows legislation to pass with a simple majority — which Democrats have, with 50 votes and one from the vice president to break a tie. It also allows the Senate to avoid the threat of a filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome.

Reconciliation has been used to pass significant pieces of legislation, including a welfare overhaul in 1996, tax cuts in 2017, and the American Rescue Plan this year.

Democrats may need to negotiate with Manchin, but they don’t need to spend more time compromising with Republicans. They should not risk watering down a bill to pacify a GOP whose members will likely refuse to support it in a final vote.

Remember the first two years of former President Barack Obama’s presidency, when Democrats controlled Congress? They negotiated the Affordable Care Act bill with Republicans for months, holding meetings, making concessions and considering amendments from across the aisle. The result was delayed legislation that did not include a public option for insurance and was still not supported by a single Republican.