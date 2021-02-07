Iowa Views: Student choice bill would hurt Iowa public schools

Reynolds and other Republicans who supported the legislation argued it will provide more options for students who are struggling in public schools to seek educational opportunities at private schools.

Democrats warn the measure would create unlimited standing appropriation to pay for private education with potentially more than $50 million in public dollars — an approach they argue would actually limit parents’ choices.

We agree. By pulling scarce state funds from certain public schools, those schools would become weaker.

What’s truly shocking is why Iowans wouldn’t want their public schools to be as vibrant as possible. Diverting money to private schools suggests they don’t have faith in the system they’re charged with supporting. Worse yet, it has the potential to cripple or even kill rural schools, which are already experiencing declining student numbers.

For years, public schools have demonstrated a need for more support. Now, with the added costs of COVID-19 precautions, they’re undercutting them even more.

It doesn’t make sense.

There’s so much inherently wrong with this concept it doesn’t need a fast track. It needs a thorough study. Further, taxpayers should have more of a say in where their money is spent.