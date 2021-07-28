Iowa Views: University of Iowa religious freedom rulings are a promising step toward holding public officials accountable

Iowa legislators, contending it should be painstakingly difficult to hold police officers accountable for abuses, added explicit qualified immunity protections to state law this spring.

In the UI cases, District Judge Stephanie Rose decided that officials who stripped Business Leaders in Christ’s status erred but were nonetheless protected from individual liability. Months later, after InterVarsity and other groups were similarly targeted, Rose decided those doing the targeting had no excuse and could eventually be forced to compensate victims out of their own pockets.

Rose’s distinctions made sense given the deference demanded by qualified immunity precedents. But the Court of Appeals judges should be applauded for putting a foot down, denying qualified immunity in both cases and saying administrators should have known better from the start: “If the law was clearly established when the University discriminated against BLinC, it was clearly established when they did the same thing to InterVarsity,” Kobes wrote.

First of all, as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has noted, while there is logic in granting leeway to police’s split-second decisions in dangerous circumstances, it makes little sense to extend the same grace to the drawn-out deliberations of college leaders.