Iowa Views: Why aren’t Sens. Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst defending the U.S. election system against President Trump’s baseless claims?

Throughout November, multiple federal judges, including some appointed by President Donald Trump, have dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits, saying they lacked proof backing up allegations of fraud. Homeland Security officials called the contest won by Biden “the most secure election in U.S. history.”

Now the president is accusing his own federal law enforcement agencies of ignoring his claims of mass voter fraud.

“You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at,” he said during a Sunday interview with Fox Business. “Where are they?”

More important: Where is Grassley? Where is Sen. Joni Ernst? She should be yelling from the rooftops defending workings of the entire election system this year, not just the system in Iowa that landed her back in the Senate. Why are these two not among the Republicans denouncing Trump’s allegations of fraud?

For the record, Grassley and Ernst did not formally acknowledge President-elect Trump in November 2016.

The difference this year is the conduct of the losing candidate. To ignore Trump’s cynical fantasies is to indulge them and the idea that American election outcomes are contrived.