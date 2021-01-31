Our View: A snowy mountain of gratitude

There are many thanks to be given in the aftermath of last week’s snow storm.

Thank you to Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County crews who worked so diligently to clear and salt streets and roads. We understand that sometimes it takes a little time to get every street and road done, and while some residents may get frustrated, please know we appreciate all of the time and effort you put into clearing the way for us to resume our less-than-normal lives.

Thank you to the waste and recycling collection workers who trudge out into the cold and snow to do a less-than-pleasant job that is ultimately for the betterment of our community.

Thank you to the city and county officials who worked to implement and keep residents updated on snow emergencies, parking bans, and other important information.

Thank you to the health care workers, law enforcement officers, first responders and grocery/pharmacy workers who battled the elements to be at work in order to serve and protect the people of our communities.

And a big thank you to the residents of Council Bluffs who stepped up to help others. People helping their neighbors dig out driveways and sidewalks, get supplies and more deserve our applause.

Seeing our community pull together is always inspiring and reminds us how great we can be.