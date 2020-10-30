Our View: Biden is the best candidate for America

The list of Trump’s missteps, reasons to not give him another four years, is long:

Not doing enough regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. His failures include downplaying the severity early. Refuting his top doctors and scientists in public comments and on Twitter. Holding rallies where the campaign’s claim of taking precautions ring hollow when you see the photos and video — countless people without masks and little social distancing. Making fun of anyone, including his opponent, for taking basic precautions to protect themselves and others. Saying media coverage of COVID-19 will end on Nov. 4. Amplifying conspiracy theories about unproven cures and hospitals inflating death counts.

The result is 228,000 deaths from the disease in the U.S., with no end in sight. And of course, it’s not Trump’s fault the pandemic occurred. Each death isn’t on him. But that number dwarfs the per capita death rates from the majority of first world countries, which have embraced the advice of doctors and scientists instead of standing athwart them and kept numbers down ahead of recent surges.

Rolling back environmental protections — a USA Today report noted nearly 100 environmental rollbacks the Trump administration has pursued over the past four years to loosen regulations on everything from air and water quality to wildlife.