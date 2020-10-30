Our View: Biden is the best candidate for America

President Donald Trump has not shown an ability to lead this country, and as such does not deserve a second term.
It’s not just the policies, of which many of Trump’s have been harmful to the country. It’s the norm-breaking, the vitriol for anyone who deigns to disagree with him. The countless conspiracy theories and, in tandem with his propensity for conspiracy theories, his never-ending grievance politics. His “everyone is out to get me” schtick.
It’s all so exhausting.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will listen to science and provide clear-cut national guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden will not peddle misinformation about the novel coronavirus.
Biden has shown he takes the pandemic seriously, putting him ahead of the current president.
Biden will, again, listen to scientists when it comes to climate change and environmental policy.
Biden will work to protect and expand the Affordable Care Act, an imperfect bill that nevertheless provides protections for those with pre-existing conditions and is a concrete health care policy — something Trump, despite promises for almost four years, has yet to provide the American people.
And Biden will work to restore the United States’ standing in the world, working with our allies to make the world, and in turn the U.S., a safer place.
The list of Trump’s missteps, reasons to not give him another four years, is long:
Not doing enough regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. His failures include downplaying the severity early. Refuting his top doctors and scientists in public comments and on Twitter. Holding rallies where the campaign’s claim of taking precautions ring hollow when you see the photos and video — countless people without masks and little social distancing. Making fun of anyone, including his opponent, for taking basic precautions to protect themselves and others. Saying media coverage of COVID-19 will end on Nov. 4. Amplifying conspiracy theories about unproven cures and hospitals inflating death counts.
The result is 228,000 deaths from the disease in the U.S., with no end in sight. And of course, it’s not Trump’s fault the pandemic occurred. Each death isn’t on him. But that number dwarfs the per capita death rates from the majority of first world countries, which have embraced the advice of doctors and scientists instead of standing athwart them and kept numbers down ahead of recent surges.
Rolling back environmental protections — a USA Today report noted nearly 100 environmental rollbacks the Trump administration has pursued over the past four years to loosen regulations on everything from air and water quality to wildlife.
This isn’t just about climate change, which Trump seems to not believe in. It’s about air quality, too. And protecting wildlife preserves from unwarranted drilling when the country is, in fact, shifting toward renewable energy in a profitable, sustainable way.
Conspiracy-Theorist-In-Chief — Trump’s affinity for conspiracy theories predate his election, the most prominent of which was his tireless efforts pushing the debunked theory that his predecessor, Barack Obama, was not born in the U.S.
As president, Trump has made a habit of attacking elections and voting. It started with his baseless claim that he would’ve won the 2016 popular vote if not for “cheating” in California and New York.
This year, he’s attacked mail-in voting as rife with fraud, despite little-to-no evidence of such among states that have for years conducted mail-in voting.
There’s more — The since-ended ban on travel from Muslim countries. Banning transgender soldiers from the military, denying countless people the chance to defend and serve their country.
And on top of this, Trump has lined his own pockets while in office — the Washington Post reported Tuesday that since 2017, $2.5 million in taxpayer money has been spent at Trump-owned hotels and resorts.
To paraphrase the Democratic nominee, here’s the deal — Joe Biden is far from a perfect candidate. We believe a perfect candidate doesn’t exist, just as a perfect human does not exist — we are all fallible.
Biden is who voters in the Democratic Party chose to put up against President Trump. When stacked up against his opponent, Biden is the clear choice.
When this election is over, our country will remain divided. It’s a division we hope will narrow in the coming years. We believe the former vice president has the better poise and policies to lead our country toward bridging that gap.
