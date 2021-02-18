Our View: Forcing schools to administer the pledge does not make Iowans better patriots

We have to ask ourselves if: One, this will create yet another situation that forces teachers to become police officers in their classes to ensure their students’ privacy and safety is not jeopardized, and two, are we adding yet another pressure to students who are already dealing with the difficulties of school, bullying, peer pressure, cyber-security, and a pandemic, among other things? Today’s students are not the same as the generation before them, as the generation of students before them weren’t the same as the one before them and so on. Just because something was done a certain way “when we were kids,” doesn’t always mean it should be the same today. Otherwise, all of our students would have been walking to school through the freezing temps and snow with no mittens and sandwich bags on their shoes. We need to allow for societal changes in the way we approach the standards for our youth today.