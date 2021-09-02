Our View: Get out and give blood

The need for blood at hospitals across the country is constant. And right now, with shortages exasperated further by the Delta variant of COVID-19, we should all do our part to help.

On Tuesday, the Nonpareil reported the American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to help address a critical need by donating blood.

The Red Cross said it needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are available for those who rely on them. In recent weeks, the Red Cross said has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations.

Many people don’t like needles. And we’re all so busy. But we can’t encourage this highly enough — take the time to give blood. You could help save a life.