Our View: Get out and vote

A total of 16 men and women have stepped up to run for elected office in Council Bluffs, split among the City Council, Council Bluffs School Board and Lewis Central School Board races.
We commend them for stepping forward in the hopes of working to make the city and area schools better. We thank them for doing so, and we ask that you show a sign of respect for their decision to put their name on the ballot — vote.
The city and school board election will be held today, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In the Lewis Central School Board race, candidates competing for the four seats up for grabs on the Lewis Central School Board are incumbents Robert Hendrix, 64, retired engineer and business manager; Travis Houseton, 44, poker dealer; Jennifer McDaniel, 46, certified public accountant; and Dorene Scheffel, 60, research resources project coordinator and vice chancellor of research, University of Nebraska Medical Center; as well as challengers Kyle Bruno, 39, project manager for a building automation company; Erin Peterson, 38, business owner; and Tim Wright, 43, associate director of quality, ALI Pharmaceutical Manufacturing LLC.
In the Council Bluffs School Board race, those vying for the three spots on the Council Bluffs School Board include Cynthia Daniels, 52, a registered nurse at CHI Health Mercy Hospital; Robin McDaniel, 55, a contractor for Veterans Health Administration with a background in accounting; Lauren Myers, 27, a victim advocate; Patrick Peters, 30, a software developer at Gallup and cybersecurity graduate student at UNO; and Jared Tripp, 38, a liability insurance claims professional.
And in the Council Bluffs City Council race, four candidates — health care professional Lindsey Danielsen, retired firefighter and electrician Steve Gorman, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter and Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson — are vying for two spots on the council.
In the pages of the Nonpareil, at NonpareilOnline.com and elsewhere, these candidates have explained their vision for the respective office they seek. We encourage you to read those articles and get out today — if you haven’t already cast a ballot — and make your voice heard.
While national politics garner the headlines, local government is where many of the decisions that affect your life are made. And local government is where your accessible elected officials reside. These are our neighbors and friends, acquaintances and coworkers. People we see at the grocery store, people we see at community events.
We encourage everyone to get out and make your voice heard.