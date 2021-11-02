Our View: Get out and vote

A total of 16 men and women have stepped up to run for elected office in Council Bluffs, split among the City Council, Council Bluffs School Board and Lewis Central School Board races.

We commend them for stepping forward in the hopes of working to make the city and area schools better. We thank them for doing so, and we ask that you show a sign of respect for their decision to put their name on the ballot — vote.

The city and school board election will be held today, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the Lewis Central School Board race, candidates competing for the four seats up for grabs on the Lewis Central School Board are incumbents Robert Hendrix, 64, retired engineer and business manager; Travis Houseton, 44, poker dealer; Jennifer McDaniel, 46, certified public accountant; and Dorene Scheffel, 60, research resources project coordinator and vice chancellor of research, University of Nebraska Medical Center; as well as challengers Kyle Bruno, 39, project manager for a building automation company; Erin Peterson, 38, business owner; and Tim Wright, 43, associate director of quality, ALI Pharmaceutical Manufacturing LLC.