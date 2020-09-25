Our View: New campground at Lake Manawa a welcome addition

The Council Bluffs metro area will soon have a welcome addition to recreational options — an “absolute gem” of a campground at Lake Manawa State Park.
The roughly $3.3 million, 40 full-service site campground is poised to sit west of the beach at the park in Council Bluffs.
According to project information and specifications from the department, the campground will consist entirely of sites with water, electric and sewer hookups available for recreational vehicles, with the sites also offering concrete slabs. The grounds will have a concrete parking lot, along with a bathroom with shower area.
While the amenities are there for visitors with campers, the site will be able to accommodate tents, as well. The campground will also feature electronic gates at the entrance for security.
The campgrounds’ location allows for easy access to not only the beach, but the adjacent Dream Playground, as well.
“We’re very excited about what will be happening here behind us,” said Tom Braddy, president of Friends of Lake Manawa, during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. “The legend says Manawa means a place of peace and comfort. We’re so happy with what we’ve accomplished here.”
The new campground has been years in the making. The old, outdated campground at Manawa closed in November 2015.
“It took a while, but in a good way. We considered a few options before deciding on this location. And this is the location that makes the most sense,” Braddy said. “Beautiful sunsets. And sunrises when you get up in the morning.
“It’s going to be an absolute gem.”
The new campground will offer a chance for a close getaway for Council Bluffs area locals, along with a premium site for travelers — whether they’re stopping through or coming to Manawa for its plethora of amenities. It dovetails nicely with the beach, playground, trails and other recreation opportunities — including, of course, boating and fishing — at the venerable lake.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources Parks Bureau Chief Todd Coffelt said the campground is set to open in September 2021.
“This will be a wonderful campground,” said DNR Parks Bureau Chief Todd Coffelt. “We’re excited.”
Us too.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!