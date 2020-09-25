Our View: New campground at Lake Manawa a welcome addition

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs metro area will soon have a welcome addition to recreational options — an “absolute gem” of a campground at Lake Manawa State Park.

The roughly $3.3 million, 40 full-service site campground is poised to sit west of the beach at the park in Council Bluffs.

According to project information and specifications from the department, the campground will consist entirely of sites with water, electric and sewer hookups available for recreational vehicles, with the sites also offering concrete slabs. The grounds will have a concrete parking lot, along with a bathroom with shower area.

While the amenities are there for visitors with campers, the site will be able to accommodate tents, as well. The campground will also feature electronic gates at the entrance for security.

The campgrounds’ location allows for easy access to not only the beach, but the adjacent Dream Playground, as well.

“We’re very excited about what will be happening here behind us,” said Tom Braddy, president of Friends of Lake Manawa, during a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. “The legend says Manawa means a place of peace and comfort. We’re so happy with what we’ve accomplished here.”