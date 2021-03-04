Our View: New state slogan, welcome signs should not be a priority this legislative session

State lawmakers think Iowa needs to upgrade the image that greets motorists along highway entry points at the borders.

“I’m kind of embarrassed that when you come into Iowa at every different angle we’ve got different messaging,” said Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. “We’ve got Fields of Opportunities — that’s not even our state slogan anymore.”

That slogan remains on many road signs, though the state tourism authority doesn’t use an official slogan.

Koelker, who works in tourism and economic development when the Iowa Legislature is not in session, led a Senate Commerce subcommittee last week on a bill she introduced that seeks a $350,000 state general fund appropriation to remove Iowa’s current 68 highway welcome signs and replace them with new “different and distinct” message boards.

“I filed this just to kind start the spark of conversation. This isn’t obviously a hill that I plan to die on, but this is something that I think is important, that we make sure as a state that we upgrade our image,” she said. “I’m not shaming by any means our imaging or our branding, that’s not what I’m trying to do with this. But I am trying to create a little bit of momentum and maybe there are partners out there to make that happen.”