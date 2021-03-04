Our View: New state slogan, welcome signs should not be a priority this legislative session

In a year when we are still in the midst of a pandemic, while many Iowans are trying desperately to get a vaccine (or even get registered for an appointment to get one), and there are still thousands of Iowans who are unemployed and small businesses are struggling to stay afloat, someone in the Iowa Legislature decided what this state really needs in these dark times is new welcome signs and, gasp, a new state motto.
Just to recap: In this session, the Legislature has focused on funding private schools with public money, getting Iowans better access to guns, taking away female Iowans’ rights to control their bodies, complained about being censored by Big Tech while introducing legislation that effectively censors public university professors from discussing anything they deem politically harmful, guns, the harsh invasion caused by traffic cameras, guns, making sure every public school student in Iowa is saying the Pledge of Allegiance (even if they aren’t a Christian) and guns.
In other words, the really important things that will help guide Iowans through the end of the pandemic and the recovery period to come.
It’s not pretty and there are Iowans — like us — who wish they would focus on something that isn’t essentially campaigning for their next run from their desks in the legislature. Instead, like Don Draper said, they’re going with, “If you don’t like what’s being said, change the conversation.”
State lawmakers think Iowa needs to upgrade the image that greets motorists along highway entry points at the borders.
“I’m kind of embarrassed that when you come into Iowa at every different angle we’ve got different messaging,” said Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. “We’ve got Fields of Opportunities — that’s not even our state slogan anymore.”
That slogan remains on many road signs, though the state tourism authority doesn’t use an official slogan.
Koelker, who works in tourism and economic development when the Iowa Legislature is not in session, led a Senate Commerce subcommittee last week on a bill she introduced that seeks a $350,000 state general fund appropriation to remove Iowa’s current 68 highway welcome signs and replace them with new “different and distinct” message boards.
“I filed this just to kind start the spark of conversation. This isn’t obviously a hill that I plan to die on, but this is something that I think is important, that we make sure as a state that we upgrade our image,” she said. “I’m not shaming by any means our imaging or our branding, that’s not what I’m trying to do with this. But I am trying to create a little bit of momentum and maybe there are partners out there to make that happen.”
To be fair — this latest effort to “change the conversation” is bipartisan: both sides of the political aisle appear to be on board. It’s been almost 20 years since our state motto was changed to “Fields of Opportunities” — and we will stipulate a refresher isn’t a bad thing. Especially if they can use the opportunity to solicit ideas of younger Iowans and help them become more invested in the state’s future.
But we feel like there is far more important and unfinished business that must be dealt with before we focus on aesthetics. New signs and slogans aren’t going to mask the dumpster fire this legislative session has been. They won’t hide the state’s pathetic response to the COVID pandemic, and they won’t hide how divisive our lives have become because politics were brought into a national health crisis and set up a permanent home in Des Moines.
To paraphrase Mr. Draper once more: “We’re glad this is an environment where you feel free to fail.”
The money Koelker is suggesting for this could be better used to help local businesses through this crisis until we return to something more akin to normalcy.
We look forward to seeing what slogans and sign ideas come up in these discussions — we just prefer the legislature take care of real business first. This proposal can wait until 2022.
But, if the legislature decides this can’t wait, we have a few slogan suggestions to offer:
“Welcome to Iowa: Come for the Corn, Stay Because You Caught COVID.”
“Welcome to Iowa: There’s No Country Crock in Our Butter Cows.”
“Welcome to Iowa: We’ve Got Guns!”
“Welcome to Iowa: Former Home of Superman, Aquaman and The Blue Power Ranger.”