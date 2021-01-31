Our View: Plan to shift public funding to private, charter schools not good for Iowa

While the voucher program proposed is limited to a small percentage of struggling school buildings — a little more than 30 in all — with none of them in the local region, there is a real and legitimate fear that it will lead to a full-statewide voucher program. And that is something that could cause real and irreversible harm to Iowa’s public schools.

If that is Reynolds’ end game with this proposal, we are left wondering what her possible motivation for something so harmful could be?

We can’t lump all of the state’s Republican lawmakers into a party-line dance category. Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Corning, who’s 11th District includes an eastern portion of Council Bluffs and the remainder of Pottawattamie County, was among the “no” votes on the bill.

“I did vote against it for a variety of reasons,” Shipley said during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee Zoom event on Friday. Whatever those reasons were, we feel Shipley made the right choice and we commend him for it.

Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, said at the same meeting that he doesn’t see the bill making its way through the chamber in its current form. Siegrist is an assistant majority leader and former House Speaker.