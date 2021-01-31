Our View: Plan to shift public funding to private, charter schools not good for Iowa

Taking taxpayer funding away from Iowa’s public schools and diverting it to essentially promote private school enrollment is not only a horrible, malicious idea that does little more than slap our public school teachers in their faces, it’s just plain wrong.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, taking a page out of the Betsy DeVos “How to Destroy Public Education” playbook, is pushing a sweeping proposal that creates taxpayer-funded private tuition assistance for students in struggling schools, expands the state’s public charter school program and eliminates diversity programs that do not allow students to open enroll out of the district to another public school.
There was a reason no one was really sad to see DeVos resign from her post as U.S. Secretary of Education, Governor.
Reynolds claims that she has “no desire to defund” or to “prevent the progress” of Iowa’s public schools. Yet, she has done little to support the state’s public school system either.
“Every child deserves a quality education, regardless of income and no matter their zip code,” Reynolds said last week. We agree with this sentiment — however, we wish Reynolds and some of the Republicans in the Iowa Legislature would work to boost and promote our public schools with the same vigor and enthusiasm they are showing for private and charter schools.
While the voucher program proposed is limited to a small percentage of struggling school buildings — a little more than 30 in all — with none of them in the local region, there is a real and legitimate fear that it will lead to a full-statewide voucher program. And that is something that could cause real and irreversible harm to Iowa’s public schools.
If that is Reynolds’ end game with this proposal, we are left wondering what her possible motivation for something so harmful could be?
We can’t lump all of the state’s Republican lawmakers into a party-line dance category. Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Corning, who’s 11th District includes an eastern portion of Council Bluffs and the remainder of Pottawattamie County, was among the “no” votes on the bill.
“I did vote against it for a variety of reasons,” Shipley said during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee Zoom event on Friday. Whatever those reasons were, we feel Shipley made the right choice and we commend him for it.
Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, said at the same meeting that he doesn’t see the bill making its way through the chamber in its current form. Siegrist is an assistant majority leader and former House Speaker.
“The fear is, of course, from (people in) education, and I think a well-founded fear, is this will lead to a full-blown voucher program. I’m opposed to that. I’m opposed to the voucher language in the bill, I’m opposed to the charter school language in the bill,” Siegrist said. “I don’t think that’s the right way for us to go right now.”
We share Siegrist’s fear and we applaud him for putting voice to it.
And while we are hopeful that this proposal will ultimately die, we remain skeptical. Especially since Houser Speaker Pat Grassley said the bill will be considered, but not immediately. If we have learned anything in the last four years, it is that politics and the fight for party supremacy sometimes leads to surprises and hypocrisies that ultimately hurt and divide us more. Iowa is not immune from this.
Imagine the great things Iowa public school teachers and staff could do, and the futures they could help sculpt for their students — Iowa’s children — if they actually had the full, unrelenting support of an executive administration and legislature who valued them and their work above partisan politics.
It could be a beautiful, hopeful thing to see. We hope Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature puts the proposal aside and instead begins to focus on ways to give Iowa’s public schools more reinforcement. The payoff is a better future for Iowa.