Our View: Teens today need more than their parents for driver education

Iowa Rep. Joel Fry, a Republican from Osceola who managed the legislation in the Iowa House, said he has taught his four home-schooled children how to drive. During debate in the House, Fry claimed he spends more time teaching his children to drive than he spent learning from an instructor as a teenager in school, and said parents have a vested interest in ensuring their children become good drivers.

“The attention, the detail, the desire that I have to make sure that my child drives safely, because who’s going to pay the insurance and liability and all the damages that would incur should they get in an accident? It’s me, not the school,” Fry said. “So I have a very vested interest in how my child comes out of driver’s ed.”

That’s great for you, Joel, but you sound like you are assuming all Iowa parents are as “vested” in their kids as you are. (News flash, they’re not. Ask any county prosecutor about their child neglect/abuse/endangerment workload and I’m sure it will be an eye-opener for you.)