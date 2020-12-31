Our View: Thank you, Sheriff Jeff Danker, for all of your hard work and dedication

After Danker announced that he would not seek re-election this year, effectively to retire, the county was presented with three very viable and very qualified candidates for the position. So much so, that we felt no matter which candidate would have won the primary and — ultimately — the election, the county sheriff’s office — and the county — would be in good hands. While we know Danker would more than likely never take credit for that, we feel that having a pool of such well-trained and respected deputies for voters to choose from is testimony of the good work Danker has done in his time in office. And though the COVID-19 pandemic has not allowed for the kind of public send-off he deserves, his modesty, honesty, good-nature and professionalism is something that many residents will long remember about him.