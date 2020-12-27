Our View: Vaccine offers a glimmer of hope

Health care workers and first responders have received the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 administered in Pottawattamie County.
Long-term care facility employees and residents are set to begin receiving vaccine this week, through a partnership with national pharmacy chains.
It’s welcome news as 2020 — thankfully — nears its end.
“It’s amazing to be on this side of COVID, where we have hope again,” Mandi Clauss, an intensive care unit nurse who’s been at CHI Mercy Council Bluffs for eight years, said after receiving the first shot administered in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday. “Because we had lost hope. And this is hope.”
“I feel a sense of hope and a sense of relief,” Dr. Sumit Mukherjee, pulmonary critical care physician and medical director of the intensive care unit at Jennie Edmundson, said Wednesday after being among the first to receive the Moderna shot at the hospital. “This has been a big step. To have this now gives us the motivation to keep pushing and keeping fighting. I’m just very hopeful and excited.”
At the Mid-America Center Wednesday and Thursday, Pottawattamie County Public Health staff, along with an assist from employees from other departments, hosted a vaccination clinic for first responders with the Council Bluffs Fire Department and volunteer departments in the county, along with health clinics not attached to the large health systems in the area and school nurses.
Claudia Barajas, a nurse at Grifols plasma clinic in Council Bluffs, said she came to the MAC, “to protect everybody, to protect myself, protect everybody I work with, protect my family.”
“Finally, a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “This won’t be the end. But at least we can see its coming to an endpoint. And we can start moving forward with our lives.”
And at All Care Health Center, Marquitta Hawkins, a technician at the clinic’s TestIowa site, said, “It’s a first good step to get ahead of this.”
“I’m hoping a lot more people get vaccinated. It’s the responsible thing to do,” Hawkins said.
That was the overwhelming sentiment at vaccine sites in the county.
Mukherjee said he stepped up to be vaccinated, and thinks it’s important others do so as well, for a number of reasons.
“Part of my ‘why’ — in addition to my family, community, coworkers and patients — is science and medicine,” he said. “It’s something I believe in strongly. That’s why I wanted to take the vaccine as soon as possible.”
All Care’s co-medical director Teresa Dowling, who’s also a nurse practitioner, said, “As a primary care provider, I’m always telling people to do what they can to prevent illness and disease. This is my chance to practice what I preach.”
We’re hopeful area residents who can will in fact take the vaccine as we continue to battle the novel coronavirus. The vaccine offers a glimmer of hope, another tool in the fight. But it won’t flip the “normal” switch back on. Vigilant precautions, including masking, social distancing and good hand hygiene need to continue.
“We need to continuing to push for education and behavioral modifications to prevent the spread,” Mukherjee said. “A single shot doesn’t mean we take off our masks and go back to normal. We phase into it. So much of this is a sense of community, that we’re all in this together.”
Jennie Edmundson intensive care unit nurse Kelly Raes summed it up well:
“We have to not get lax in what we have been doing. That won’t help our situation,” Raes said. ‘People still need to be safe, take precautions, protect one another. Like we have all along.”