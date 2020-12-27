Our View: Vaccine offers a glimmer of hope

Claudia Barajas, a nurse at Grifols plasma clinic in Council Bluffs, said she came to the MAC, “to protect everybody, to protect myself, protect everybody I work with, protect my family.”

“Finally, a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “This won’t be the end. But at least we can see its coming to an endpoint. And we can start moving forward with our lives.”

And at All Care Health Center, Marquitta Hawkins, a technician at the clinic’s TestIowa site, said, “It’s a first good step to get ahead of this.”

“I’m hoping a lot more people get vaccinated. It’s the responsible thing to do,” Hawkins said.

That was the overwhelming sentiment at vaccine sites in the county.

Mukherjee said he stepped up to be vaccinated, and thinks it’s important others do so as well, for a number of reasons.

“Part of my ‘why’ — in addition to my family, community, coworkers and patients — is science and medicine,” he said. “It’s something I believe in strongly. That’s why I wanted to take the vaccine as soon as possible.”