Our View: Vote

Election Day is here.

If you haven’t voted yet — and plenty of you have, with the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office reporting more than 25,000 early votes and the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office reporting around 956,000 early votes — then today is the day to mask up, keep your social distance and fill in some ovals.

And while the presidential race, rightfully so, garners plenty of the spotlight, don’t forget the down-ballot races. There is one U.S. Senate race in Iowa, along with the usual 3rd Congressional District.

At the state level, in the Council Bluffs area there are three Iowa House races and one Iowa Senate race.

And at the county level, two Board of Supervisors seats are up for grabs.

All of these races are important as we choose elected officials who will deal with the policies that affect our everyday lives, while also addressing the challenges our great state faces.

Voting is a bedrock institution of our state and nation, a chance for the citizenry to stand up and tell the leaders of our country what direction it wants to go. Make sure to get out and make your voice heard.