Our View: Wait until 2021; he won't, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should listen to his own words from four years ago and follow the precedent he set

This time around, McConnell has changed the terms of the game, saying because the Senate and presidency is controlled by one party the nominee will be voted on ahead of the election. Grassley echoed that sentiment late Monday.

The hypocrisy, while unfortunate, is unsurprising. And, of course, hypocrisy is not a Republican-only vice in American politics.

This isn’t a politician growing and changing as new information becomes available. This is about power, always has been for McConnell, always will be for him and his brethren. Presidents nominate justices, and Congress is to do its duty and vote on approval. When those in power choose to allow it, that is. The Conwstitution is a living document when convenient, and ironclad and incontrovertible when convenient.

Nothing we say will change McConnell’s mind, or S.C. Sen. Lindsay Graham’s mind, who continues his sycophantic obedience to Trump despite it contradicting what he said during Congressional hearings about the nomination issue in 2016.

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” Graham said in 2016.