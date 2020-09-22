Our View: Wait until 2021; he won't, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should listen to his own words from four years ago and follow the precedent he set

When the Senate declined to hold a vote on the nomination of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, we disagreed, targeting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, then head of the Judiciary Committee, for the move.
President Barack Obama nominated Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on March 16 of that year, almost nine months ahead of the election. That same day McConnell tweeted, “The American people are perfectly capable of having their say on the #SCOTUnominee. So let’s give them a voice.”
McConnell, Grassley and others said the nomination should not move forward because it is an election year. They called it the “Biden rule,” based on comments then Sen. Joe Biden — now the Democratic presidential nominee — made about a hypothetical nomination during an election year in 1992.
As we said, we disagreed at the time, with many months between the nomination and the election and an even longer time ahead of the expiration of Obama’s term.
But McConnell had all the power at the time and did what he wanted to — blocking Garland’s nomination and setting a precedent. It’s a precedent that McConnell has quickly discarded because he remains in power.
On Friday, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, and McConnell said that night a nominee from President Donald Trump would be voted on before Inauguration Day, 2021.
This time around, McConnell has changed the terms of the game, saying because the Senate and presidency is controlled by one party the nominee will be voted on ahead of the election. Grassley echoed that sentiment late Monday.
The hypocrisy, while unfortunate, is unsurprising. And, of course, hypocrisy is not a Republican-only vice in American politics.
This isn’t a politician growing and changing as new information becomes available. This is about power, always has been for McConnell, always will be for him and his brethren. Presidents nominate justices, and Congress is to do its duty and vote on approval. When those in power choose to allow it, that is. The Conwstitution is a living document when convenient, and ironclad and incontrovertible when convenient.
Nothing we say will change McConnell’s mind, or S.C. Sen. Lindsay Graham’s mind, who continues his sycophantic obedience to Trump despite it contradicting what he said during Congressional hearings about the nomination issue in 2016.
“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,” Graham said in 2016.
“The rules have changed as far as I’m concerned,” Graham said Saturday, according to the Associated Press.
Who changed the rules? McConnell, Grassley and Graham.
There’s a chance some Republican senators will realize consistency is a reasonable request. We encourage them to reflect on what happened in 2016 and arrive at the same conclusion we have — you can’t have it both ways. A precedent has been set.
Follow it.
