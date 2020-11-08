Our Views: Community leaders make right call on Winterfest, county-building mask requirement

Organizers said the Winterfest Committee has begun planning for 2021 and “promises to come back bigger and better than ever with more ways for the community to be involved in Winterfest.”

We hope a year from now, conditions are safer and we can once again gather as a community to celebrate the season.

As for the Board of Supervisors, we applaud them for taking this step. Some might argue it should’ve come sooner, but a practical step has been taken that will help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It’s an additional mitigation strategy to what we’ve been trying to do, to protect employees and mitigate the spread in the community,” Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant told the Nonpareil on Thursday. “With the state not allowing for local jurisdictions to put in an enforceable mask mandate, this is the county’s attempt to lead from the top — show everyone the benefits of using masks in these social places. It can be enforceable — you have to put a mask on inside the building.”

As cases increase, Supervisor Justin Schultz encourage citizens to “be mindful of what we’re doing. Don’t take any unnecessary risks if you don’t need to.”