Our Views: Community leaders make right call on Winterfest, county-building mask requirement

On Thursday, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a resolution requiring the public to wear a face covering in county-owned buildings.
On Friday, organizers canceled 2020 Winterfest activities in Council Bluffs’ Bayliss Park.
Both moves are the right choice, though one comes with disappointment.
We look forward to Winterfest every year and applaud the city, The 712 Initiative, PACE and UP Railroad Museum for creating a robust celebration in Council Bluffs. The annual festivities including the annual lighting ceremony, live reindeer, pictures with Santa Claus, face-painting, balloon art, a movie in the park, arts and crafts, live music, food trucks, holiday shopping and more are a seasonal treat.
But this year, with COVID-19 cases in the county and metro area surging, canceling is the prudent, smart decision.
“The Winterfest event has grown tremendously over the last few years, and canceling this year’s event was not an easy decision to make,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a release from the city announcing the cancelation. “Considering our local COVID-19 situation, hosting a gathering that brings together several thousand people is not advisable or responsible.”
And Council Bluffs residents will be happy to hear the city will still be installing the light display in Bayliss Park. Through the hard work of Walsh, the Iowa West Foundation and others, a drive by the park during the holiday season is once again full of bright, colorful cheer.
Organizers said the Winterfest Committee has begun planning for 2021 and “promises to come back bigger and better than ever with more ways for the community to be involved in Winterfest.”
We hope a year from now, conditions are safer and we can once again gather as a community to celebrate the season.
As for the Board of Supervisors, we applaud them for taking this step. Some might argue it should’ve come sooner, but a practical step has been taken that will help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“It’s an additional mitigation strategy to what we’ve been trying to do, to protect employees and mitigate the spread in the community,” Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant told the Nonpareil on Thursday. “With the state not allowing for local jurisdictions to put in an enforceable mask mandate, this is the county’s attempt to lead from the top — show everyone the benefits of using masks in these social places. It can be enforceable — you have to put a mask on inside the building.”
As cases increase, Supervisor Justin Schultz encourage citizens to “be mindful of what we’re doing. Don’t take any unnecessary risks if you don’t need to.”
“At the end of the day it’s about protecting people, both the public and our employees,” Schultz said.
These decisions, made in the interest of public health, don’t come lightly and will likely anger some. But they are the right decisions.
