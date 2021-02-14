Our Views: Patience needed as Pott. County works to get residents their COVID-19 vaccinations

While we understand that some will look at March as being too far away for the next vaccine clinic registration, it’s so important to understand that vaccinating an entire county’s worth of people overnight was never an option.

It is also worth noting that there are still essential workers out there who rightfully should be at the front of the vaccine lines. Pottawattamie County Public Health noted that more than 30,000 Pottawattamie county residents meet the requirements for phase 1B — which includes teachers, childcare workers, first responders, manufacturing workers, healthcare facility inspectors, and correctional facility staff. The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to exceed the county supply until more doses are provided by the state.

And while we glad that those who are in the 65 and older range are getting their vaccinations, Gov. Kim Reynolds essentially threw the large, older population into the vaccination fray without much regard about the impact it would have on the vaccination plans each Iowa county had in place or were working to put into place. The frustration of waiting for a vaccine — or not being able to get registered for a vaccine — should not be placed on the shoulders of county health officials, but rather on the administration that gave the counties a Herculean task and then left them to deal with the public relations fallout.